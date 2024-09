videoDetails

DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

A new scandal has emerged in Mumbai, with allegations of identity fraud linked to the creation of multiple PAN cards for individuals from a specific community. BJP’s Mumbai Vice President released a list of individuals holding two PAN cards, with identical faces but different numbers. The question arises: why does anyone need two PAN cards? This incident has raised concerns over national security and financial fraud.