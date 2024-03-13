NewsVideos
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!

Mar 13, 2024
A gang in Delhi was promising to provide injections for chemotherapy for cancer at a discount, and was playing with the lives of patients by selling fake cancer medicines. 8 members of this gang have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Since when was the gang active, how many fake cancer medicines have they supplied so far, with whom and to what extent in the country is the gang connected? Watch DNA.

