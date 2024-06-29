Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2761651
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'

Sonam|Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Schools opened in UP today after holidays of about one and a half month. When the children reached school they were surprised. Actually, children were welcomed in the school by applying tilak. But now a controversy has arisen regarding applying tilak. Tilak was applied to all the children who came to the school. This also includes Muslims and children of other religions. Tilak has importance in Hindu religion. In such a situation, there is anger in the Muslim community regarding applying tilak to Muslim children.

All Videos

Bulldozer action...justice or oppression?
Play Icon47:49
Bulldozer action...justice or oppression?
'Rahul Gandhi's mic was turned off...', says Congress
Play Icon01:31
'Rahul Gandhi's mic was turned off...', says Congress
Controversy over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage
Play Icon20:53
Controversy over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage
Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee made a big demand from PM Modi regarding irregularities in NEET exam
Play Icon03:26
Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee made a big demand from PM Modi regarding irregularities in NEET exam
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates chaos
Play Icon14:44
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates chaos

Trending Videos

Bulldozer action...justice or oppression?
play icon47:49
Bulldozer action...justice or oppression?
'Rahul Gandhi's mic was turned off...', says Congress
play icon1:31
'Rahul Gandhi's mic was turned off...', says Congress
Controversy over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage
play icon20:53
Controversy over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage
Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee made a big demand from PM Modi regarding irregularities in NEET exam
play icon3:26
Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee made a big demand from PM Modi regarding irregularities in NEET exam
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates chaos
play icon14:44
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates chaos