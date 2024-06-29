videoDetails

DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Schools opened in UP today after holidays of about one and a half month. When the children reached school they were surprised. Actually, children were welcomed in the school by applying tilak. But now a controversy has arisen regarding applying tilak. Tilak was applied to all the children who came to the school. This also includes Muslims and children of other religions. Tilak has importance in Hindu religion. In such a situation, there is anger in the Muslim community regarding applying tilak to Muslim children.