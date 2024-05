videoDetails

DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:46 AM IST

DNA: Pune Porsche Accident case Update: New revelations are coming every day in the Pune hit and run case. On Saturday, Pune Police said that the father and grandfather of the minor accused had tried to trap the family driver. For this, the driver was offered inducements and later threatened to take the blame for the Porsche accident.