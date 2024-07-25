Advertisement
DNA: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool In Vidhan Sabha

Sonam|Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
The fight continued in the Bihar Assembly for the second day... Yesterday there was a political uproar over the demand for a special state for Bihar, today CM Nitish made such a statement that he was surrounded by allegations of being anti-women, from the House to the streets, the opposition attacked the CM. There has been an uproar against Nitish. Actually, Nitish Kumar's words today were- “Hey, you are a woman, you don't know anything. Today you are speaking as a woman…but due to a pause, some confusion arose, which changed the situation, changed the emotions.

