DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

In a significant development from Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces have announced that they conducted a major attack in which three Hamas militants were killed, including the notorious commander Yahya Sinwar. The Israeli intelligence will conduct DNA tests to confirm Sinwar’s death, which could change the course of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.