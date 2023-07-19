trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637678
DNA: On The Spot Analysis of Nal-Jal Yojana in MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
DNA: More than half of the families of Madhya Pradesh will be provided with tap water facility, and also continues to issue advertisements proving the success of the tap water scheme. But often advertisements do not show the truth. The reality is known only when reality check of a scheme is done on the ground.
