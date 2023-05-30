NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
In this revelation of Zee News, you will see how big jewelers are selling gold by taking payment in two thousand rupee notes without deducting the bill and also giving a guarantee to the people that bring black money and take back gold in return.

