trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665966
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Opposition's 'OBC' bet on 'Women Reservation'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Such occasions rarely come in Indian parliamentary history, when Parliament has remained awake till late night and MPs have been discussing a bill till late night...but this happened yesterday...tomorrow was the last day of the special session of Parliament. ...and the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill continued till around 11 pm in the Rajya Sabha...and then this bill was passed without any opposition in the Rajya Sabha...a total of 215 people in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. Votes were cast, while not a single vote was cast in opposition...
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
play icon11:57
DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
play icon2:14
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
play icon9:17
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab
play icon6:12
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab
Canadian journalist exposed Justin Trudeau!
play icon28:47
Canadian journalist exposed Justin Trudeau!

Trending Videos

DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
play icon11:57
DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
play icon2:14
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
play icon9:17
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab
play icon6:12
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab
Canadian journalist exposed Justin Trudeau!
play icon28:47
Canadian journalist exposed Justin Trudeau!
Women Reservation Bill,women reservation bill passes in rajya sabha,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,