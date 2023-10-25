trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680004
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
In the UNSC meeting, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken compared the attacks of Hamas with the Mumbai terrorist attack. Pakistan repeatedly talks about Kashmir on the international stage. Pakistan, forced by its habit, did the same once again. Pakistan mentioned Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said that the condition of the people of Kashmir at present is similar to that of the Palestinians. In this meeting, India scolded Pakistan fiercely.
