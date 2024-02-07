trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718949
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
There are general elections in Pakistan tomorrow...and today Pakistan has been shaken by bomb blasts. Before voting today, serial bomb blasts took place at two places in Balochistan. At both the places, candidates' offices were targeted and attacked. First bomb blast took place in Pishin city of Balochistan, 14 people died while 30 people were injured in the blast here. The bomb blast was carried out outside the office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar.

