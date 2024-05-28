Advertisement
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!

Sonam|Updated: May 28, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
There has been uproar in Pakistan occupied Kashmir for the last several days. The people of PoK were so upset with the inflation and the indifference of the Pakistan government that they raised an alarm against the government and the army. Now the radical Mullahs of Pakistan have entered this game. What actually happened is that a strike has been announced once again in Pok. The Pakistan government is organizing rallies of fundamentalist Maulanas, so that the common people do not go on strike due to their views.

