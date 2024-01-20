videoDetails

DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden

Jan 20, 2024, 01:50 AM IST

DNA: On the night of January 16, Iran had entered Pakistan and carried out an airstrike. Iran claimed that the airstrike was carried out on the bases of terrorist organization Jaish-al-Adal in Balochistan, Pakistan. In response, Pakistan launched a missile attack on Iran. And talked about killing many terrorists. Tension has increased after the attacks from both sides. Journalists questioned US President Joe Biden on Thursday about the attack and counterattack between Iran and Pakistan. In response, Biden criticized Iran's attack on Pakistan and said that the conflict between the two countries is proof that Iran is no longer liked in the region. That is, by criticizing Iran, Biden tried to portray Pakistan as a victim.