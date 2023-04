videoDetails

DNA: Pappalpreet will reveal the secret of fugitive Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Papalpreet Singh, the closest of fugitive Amritpal Singh, has been arrested by Delhi Police and Special Cell of Punjab Police. Actually Papalpreet Singh came to his village last night. Presently he is in the custody of Amritsar Dehat Police.