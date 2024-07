videoDetails

DNA: Partition of Bengal!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

There is news of dividing West Bengal into two pieces. A war has broken out between BJP and TMC in West Bengal regarding this. Union Minister of State for Education Sukant Majumdar had talked about separating North Bengal and adding it to North-East. He claims that by doing this the pace of development in North Bengal will increase. Sukant Majumdar claimed that he had also talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.