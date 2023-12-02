trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694216
DNA: PM Modi meets Israeli President in Dubai amid war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
During the 7-day ceasefire, Hamas released Israeli hostages, while Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the release of the hostages during the discussion in Dubai. And called it a big step towards peace. PM Modi stressed that humanitarian aid should continue to reach the war-affected people of Gaza.
