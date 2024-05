videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi replies to Kejriwal on 'Yogi'?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

As soon as Delhi CM Kejriwal come out of Jail, he claimed that if Modi wins, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be removed. Today in Lucknow, Kejriwal has reiterated his claim by making Akhilesh Yadav sit next to him. But today PM Modi has told that Yogi Adityanath is not going anywhere.