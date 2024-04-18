Advertisement
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla

Apr 18, 2024
Today is Ram Navami. The entire country is immersed in the devotion of Ram. This time Ram Navami is very special. Because for the first time on Ram Navami, Ramlala is present in his court. Where Surya Tilak was performed today. When Surya Tilak of Shri Ram was being done in Ayodhya, along with the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also immersed in the devotion of Shri Ram.

