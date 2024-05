videoDetails

DNA: 'PoK will become part of India..' says CM Yogi

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

Since the first phase of elections in the country, every big leader of BJP is claiming that PoK will soon be ours. PoK will get back to India again. India will not leave its integral part PoK under any circumstances. Today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also told the deadline for PoK's accession to India in Palghar, Maharashtra.