DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Yesterday, BJP had demanded from the Election Commission that there should be special checking of women wearing burqa at the time of voting, so that bogus voting does not take place. Voting is tomorrow in Prayagraj, UP. Before voting, some Muslim women are receiving threats from caste-community groups. They are being intimidated. The essence of the threats is that voting and supporting BJP...is haram.