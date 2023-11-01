trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682608
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Vinutha, a resident of Bengaluru, won 8 gold medals in Chemistry... and is now in the headlines... Vinutha comes from an ordinary family... her father is a laborer in the survey department, and mother is a housewife. ... Vinutha's parents always insisted on educating their daughter... Her father wanted their daughter to become a teacher in a government school... That's why they left no stone unturned in their daughter's education... Vinutha also wants to fulfill her father's dream, that is why she has started studying wholeheartedly...
