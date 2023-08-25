trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653274
DNA: Potholes of death on the streets of Mumbai!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Mumbai: Khar and Bandra West residents have said they are frustrated with various problems thrown up by pothole-riddled roads in the area. The condition of an important road near Madhu Park, for instance, which was already dotted with potholes and difficult to drive on, has only worsened after the onset of the monsoon. The condition of Pali Mala Road is no different.
