DNA: PP Jewelers of Pitampura turns black money into white!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Those who hide the money of corruption and tax evasion in pink notes of two thousand rupees have now become active. Watch this disclosure of Zee News that is related to the black magic that makes the pink note golden.

