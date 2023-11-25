trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691995
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Qatar India Tension Death Penalty News: Qatar's court had sentenced death to 8 former soldiers of India on 26 October 2023. Regarding which India had filed a petition in the court there. The Qatar court has accepted this petition. Qatar's court has given the date of November 30 for the next hearing on this matter.
