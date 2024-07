videoDetails

DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun

Sonam | Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Dehradun Radioactive Material News: A very sensational news has come out from Dehradun. Three mysterious black boxes have been found in a flat here. There are radioactive substances and devices inside the box. The team of Bhabha Atomic Research Center is examining these boxes. 5 people have been arrested with these nuclear devices. These five people were trying to sell the nuclear device for crores of rupees.