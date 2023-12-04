trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695472
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
BJP has won by a huge margin in Rajasthan, but who will be responsible for this victory? Who will be the Chief Minister of the state? No public announcement has been made yet in this regard. However, a total of 7 contenders are being considered in the race for Chief Minister. The first name in the CM race is that of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Whereas the second name is of Baba Balaknath.
