DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
DNA: Lakhs of Ram devotees will reach Ayodhya on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha. This number will be so high that even hotels will fall short. Keeping this in mind, Tent City has been prepared. To ensure that lakhs of devotees do not face any problem in staying, the tent city which has been built on 45 acres has been named Teerth Kshetra Puram. 1100 rooms have been prepared in Tirtha Kshetra Puram, while 318 big halls have been built.

DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Play Icon15:36
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
Play Icon5:42
Deshhit: Qatar Government drops death penalty for 8 Indians
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Play Icon3:49
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
Play Icon9:24
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jairam Ramesh said, opening the lock was a historical mistake' says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video
Play Icon1:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Single Buffalo Defies 3 Lions, Leaves Onlookers Astonished in Viral Video

