DNA: Record-breaking heatwave grips India

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

The havoc of heat was seen in Begusarai and Sheikhpura of Bihar today. Where the girl students studying in the school fainted due to the heat. The heat was so much that the students started fainting while sitting in the class. Summer vacations in the schools of Bihar fall from 15th April to 15th May...Schools have opened from 16th May...However, seeing the health of children deteriorating due to the scorching heat, now the Bihar Education Department has opened its eyes...more Schools have been closed till June 8.