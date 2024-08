videoDetails

DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina issued a statement for the first time. In the name of Hasina, her son has issued a statement and appealed for mourning day on 15th August. She said that President Bangabandhu was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Speaking on the violence taking place in Bangladesh, she said that those who commit violence should be punished. Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolences for those killed.