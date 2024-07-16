Advertisement
DNA: Row over Kedarnath temple to be built in Delhi

Sonam|Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
A temple of Lord Shiva is being built in Burari, Delhi. This temple is being built in the name of Shri Kedarnath Dham…Bhoomipujan of this temple was done on 10th July. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Bhoomi Pujan. It is being claimed that this temple will be built on three acres..It is being built by Shri Kedarnath Dham Trust Burari. Which says that the doors of Kedarnath Dham remain closed for 6 months. Sadhu saints in Kedarnath Dham have opened a front against the Kedarnath temple being built in Delhi.

