videoDetails

DNA: Ruckus nationwide after Film Pathan hits the theatre

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan's film Pathan has finally released today after a long controversy. Today on the big screen, the film Pathan has earned tremendously and the theaters have been houseful. But there has been a lot of uproar over this film in many cities including Indore. Posters of the film are being burnt in Bengaluru.