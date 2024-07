videoDetails

DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

Even before Parliament started, opposition MPs were deployed...with placards in their hands...and the allegation was that this budget is not of the country, but only of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh...the ruckus spread from outside the Parliament to inside the Parliament. It was even inside...the opposition within the Parliament alleged that spending the country's budget on two states is an injustice to the entire country, it will not be tolerated.