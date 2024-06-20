videoDetails

DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

In Pakistan, Shahenshah has blown up retired Brigadier Aamir Hamza. An agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was shot dead by unknown assailants. Shahenshah killed 6 Lashkar terrorists, that means Hafiz Saeed is very upset with this. 4 terrorists of Islamic State were killed by Shahenshah. Apart from this, the handler of 26/11, Pathankot terrorist attack and Chandigarh blast has also been killed at the hands of Shahenshah. These are the terrorist organizations which keep targeting India from Pakistan.