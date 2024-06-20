videoDetails
DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan
In Pakistan, Shahenshah has blown up retired Brigadier Aamir Hamza. An agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was shot dead by unknown assailants. Shahenshah killed 6 Lashkar terrorists, that means Hafiz Saeed is very upset with this. 4 terrorists of Islamic State were killed by Shahenshah. Apart from this, the handler of 26/11, Pathankot terrorist attack and Chandigarh blast has also been killed at the hands of Shahenshah. These are the terrorist organizations which keep targeting India from Pakistan.