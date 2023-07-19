trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637672
DNA: Seema's motive was 'love'...or infiltration?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Everyone wants to know about Seema Haider. People want to know the purpose of Seema Haider's visit to India. Although Seema has told her love with Sachin as the reason. But as simple as this statement of Seema is, Seema's coming to India and her real identity is not that simple. The feat done by Seema Haidar has surprised both India and Pakistan.
