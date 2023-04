videoDetails

DNA: Shock to Atiq...the fear of Encounter on his face

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umeshpal murder case, is being brought to UP once again. UP police is going to Prayagraj by road for the second time within 16 days. In the 22-hour journey from Sabarmati to Prayagraj, Atiq has again expressed his fear of murder in the media.