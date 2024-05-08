Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav cast his vote in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat today. He gave a controversial statement on Ram temple. Similarly, a statement of Acharya Pramod Krishnam trended. This is the same Acharya Pramod Krishnam who was with the Congress till a few days ago but now he has become a former Congressman. Today, PM mentioned Ram Temple in his rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

All Videos

DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
Play Icon03:36
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
Play Icon07:12
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
Play Icon04:37
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
Play Icon09:14
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
Baat Pate Ki: Third phase voting ends for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon25:34
Baat Pate Ki: Third phase voting ends for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Trending Videos

DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
play icon3:36
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
play icon7:12
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
play icon4:37
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
play icon9:14
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
Baat Pate Ki: Third phase voting ends for Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon25:34
Baat Pate Ki: Third phase voting ends for Lok Sabha Election 2024