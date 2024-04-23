Advertisement
DNA: Shocking report on plastic

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
On WORLD EARTH DAY we will talk about plastic which is becoming the biggest problem of the earth. We all know about the dangers of plastic, but despite this we all use plastic from morning till evening. From water bottles to lunch tiffins, plastic has taken over everywhere. Plastic is also a big problem for the world today, just as nuclear bomb and climate change are. Plastic is causing great harm to humans and the environment.

