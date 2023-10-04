trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671039
DNA: Sikkim flash flood leaves trail of destruction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
After the cloud burst in Sikkim, the situation seems to be going out of control. Due to cloud burst, flood like situation has arisen in Sikkim. Meanwhile, an alarming picture has emerged. In fact, due to dam breaking due to flood, water has started flowing rapidly due to which the situation seems to be getting out of control.
sikkim cloudburts news,Cloudburst in Sikkim,sikkim cloudburst,sikkim cloudburst today,sikkim cloudburst 2023,cloudburst in north sikkim,sikkim news today live,Sikkim news,sikkim flood news today,sikkim flood news,sikkim flood today,sikkim flood 2023,23 Army personnel missing in sikkim flash flood,cloudburst in north sikkim,flood in sikkim,flood in sikkim 2023,flood in sikkim today,flash flood in sikkim