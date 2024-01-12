trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708790
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Till date, you must have seen fake milk, fake mawa, fake ghee-oil, fake spices being made in factories. But till date no news channel has shown fake medicine being made on its camera. But Zee News is the first news channel which has conducted a sting operation on a fake medicines factory. Today we will tell you the entire Modus Operandi from the manufacturing to supply of fake medicines

All Videos

DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
Play Icon28:24
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Atiq Ur Rehman gets angry during debate
Play Icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Atiq Ur Rehman gets angry during debate
Pakistan reacts to Smriti Irani's Madina Visit
Play Icon23:23
Pakistan reacts to Smriti Irani's Madina Visit
Digvijay Singh told Reason for Congress Not Going to Ayodhya And Make Alligation to Bjp
Play Icon9:43
Digvijay Singh told Reason for Congress Not Going to Ayodhya And Make Alligation to Bjp
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Slams Congress For Rejecting Ram Temple Invite
Play Icon44:5
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Slams Congress For Rejecting Ram Temple Invite

Trending Videos

DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
play icon28:24
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Atiq Ur Rehman gets angry during debate
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Atiq Ur Rehman gets angry during debate
Pakistan reacts to Smriti Irani's Madina Visit
play icon23:23
Pakistan reacts to Smriti Irani's Madina Visit
Digvijay Singh told Reason for Congress Not Going to Ayodhya And Make Alligation to Bjp
play icon9:43
Digvijay Singh told Reason for Congress Not Going to Ayodhya And Make Alligation to Bjp
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Slams Congress For Rejecting Ram Temple Invite
play icon44:5
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Slams Congress For Rejecting Ram Temple Invite
DNA Video,Medicine,Fake Medicine,fake medicines in India,fake medicine in india,duplicate medicines,generic medicine in hindi,generic medicine vs branded medicine in hindi,Fake medicines,generic medicine in india,India latest news,duplicate medicine seized,check fake medicines,what is a fake medicine,latest news in hindi,generic medicines efficacy in hindi,Zee News,sting operation,Zee News Operation D,operation D zee news,fake medicine sting operation,