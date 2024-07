videoDetails

DNA: Strictness on Ram Navami...'Mamata' on Muharram?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

There are two states, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Ministers of these two states have given some instructions regarding the Muharram procession. The West Bengal government has given instructions to create a 'Special Muharram Corridor' for the Muharram procession. There are instructions in UP that the height of 'Tazia' will not be much, weapons will not be waved.