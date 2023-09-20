trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665017
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Superstition in the name of faith!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Have you ever thought that magicians are no longer found in our country… There was a time when magic shows were organized in cities, villages and villages and magicians used to show magic tricks… but now in our country Magicians are almost extinct in India and their place has been taken by self-proclaimed babas... who are making a lot of money by fooling people... there is a lot of buzz about such babas everywhere... if you go in search of one baaba, you will find ten. Will go...
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
play icon4:14
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
play icon2:52
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
DNA: What is Canada's Quebec dispute on which India is now eyeing?
play icon2:59
DNA: What is Canada's Quebec dispute on which India is now eyeing?
DNA: First clarification..then why statement on Kashmir?
play icon4:58
DNA: First clarification..then why statement on Kashmir?
Amit Shah got angry in Parliament!
play icon41:19
Amit Shah got angry in Parliament!

Trending Videos

DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
play icon4:14
DNA: So now Khalistan will be formed in Pakistan?
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
play icon2:52
DNA: Are Hindus in trouble in Canada?
DNA: What is Canada's Quebec dispute on which India is now eyeing?
play icon2:59
DNA: What is Canada's Quebec dispute on which India is now eyeing?
DNA: First clarification..then why statement on Kashmir?
play icon4:58
DNA: First clarification..then why statement on Kashmir?
Amit Shah got angry in Parliament!
play icon41:19
Amit Shah got angry in Parliament!
DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,kambel wala baba,