Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
If it has been many years since your marriage but you have not taken seven rounds, then your marriage is not valid, that is, legally you are not husband and wife. In fact, a commercial pilot couple told the Supreme Court regarding their divorce case that they were not actually married. They had taken a marriage certificate from an organization and then got it registered. The Supreme Court said that Hindu marriage will be valid only if the customs related to marriage are followed.

All Videos

DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
Play Icon05:27
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
Play Icon01:56
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
Play Icon04:11
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
Play Icon08:38
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
Rajneeti : Bomb threat to 100 Delhi NCR schools a hoax
Play Icon28:17
Rajneeti : Bomb threat to 100 Delhi NCR schools a hoax

Trending Videos

DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
play icon5:27
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
play icon1:56
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
play icon4:11
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
play icon8:38
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
Rajneeti : Bomb threat to 100 Delhi NCR schools a hoax
play icon28:17
Rajneeti : Bomb threat to 100 Delhi NCR schools a hoax