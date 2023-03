videoDetails

DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

People like Amritpal who talk about Khalistan do not represent the Sikhs of the country but instigate Sikhs for their personal gains. Amritpal was having fun in Dubai, then why suddenly he felt that he should come to India?