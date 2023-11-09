videoDetails

DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

After the news of adulterated sweets during the festival season, many times people do not trust the sweets in the market. They think that it is better to eat home-made sweets rather than eating market sweets. Many people also think that home-made sweets are pure. If you also think so, then today in one of our sting operations, we will clear this misconception of yours. We are saying this because today we have brought news related to poisonous adulteration in the raw product of most of the sweets made in the country.