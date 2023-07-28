videoDetails

DNA: Political obstruction in discussion on Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

You can say that Manipur violence is still an issue, but how can it be a new alliance issue. So we are saying this because the things on which political discussions start taking place in a country, that very thing becomes a political issue. Understand this in this way that the Manipur violence is an issue for the opposition to surround the government, and the new opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. is an issue for the ruling party to show the mirror to the opposition. Today, the opposition MPs surrounded the government on the Manipur violence in the Parliament and created ruckus, while on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded and sarcasm all the opposition parties, including the Congress, regarding the INDIA. Today we will talk about these two aspects of the country's politics.

