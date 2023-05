videoDetails

DNA: The 'Bitter Truth' of Artificial Sweeteners

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Artificial sweeteners have come in the market in many ways as an alternative to sugar. Due to which you must also be thinking, now we have distanced ourselves from sugar. Then this news is for you. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this important issue.