DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Even if your pocket becomes empty at the vegetable shop...but you have the courage to fill your bag completely. And when the bag will remain half, then how will the plate be complete…something will definitely be missing from the plate…and we are not saying this…this is what Global Analytics Company CRISIL has to say…actually CRISIL has released a report on inflation in India and according to this report, the prices of both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian plates have increased significantly in India.

