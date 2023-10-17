trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676332
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
You will remember the Nithari incident of 2006. When an incident took place inside the house number D-5 of Nithari village of Noida, it shook the entire country. In the year 2006, the police had recovered skeletons from the drain behind D-5 Kothi of Nithari village, Noida… So many bones were found from the drain behind the Kothi that the police had to fill them in sacks… D- The bones were found from the same place where excavation was done around Kothi.
DNA Video,noida serial murders,noida serial killer,2006 Noida serial murders,nithari serial murders,serial killer,noida murders,nithari serial murder case,#2006 noida serial murders,Serial killers,serial murders,noida serial killings,india serial murders,noida serial killers,nithari serial murder,Nithari serial killings,murder,serial murder,Serial,Noida,noida murder case,Nithari serial killer,Sourabh Raaj Jain,dna sourabh raaj jain,Zee News DNA,