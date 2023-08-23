trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652852
DNA: Those who reach the moon by bicycle are called ISRO, 'Jai Ho' on the moon

Aug 23, 2023
chandrayaan 3 landing successful: Indian Space Organization's Chandrayaan-3 has created history. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole. Earlier, Russia-America-China had landed on the Moon, but these countries also could not land on the Moon's South Pole.
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

