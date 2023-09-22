videoDetails

DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

In the year 2021, under Nirogi Bharat Foundation... Time Bank was started in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand... The concept of this bank is that such elders who live alone... many times these elders can reach them through any means. They are unable to get help from... due to which they have to face a lot of trouble... so that these elders can get support at this stage of their age... and someone can give them their time and fill the colors of happiness in their life... This Time Bank has been started with this purpose.